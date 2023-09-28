BJP’s South problem: No Dravidian ally

A day after the BJP added the Janata Dal (S) to the rump NDA that it heads, it lost a major ally, the AIADMK, in Tamil Nadu. The AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami announced the end of the relationship with the BJP which had undergone many changes since the death of former Chief Minister J Jayalalitha. The alliance had benefited both parties in some ways through the years. The BJP wanted a partner in Tamil Nadu, where it had no base. The partnership helped the AIADMK when it was struggling with leadership and organisational problems after Jayalalitha’s death. But now that Edappadi Palaniswami has emerged as the leader, the party would not need the BJP as much as it did. The association with the BJP may actually turn out to be a liability for the party in Dravidian country. It could be politically damaging and electorally unhelpful. The party may have also feared loss of its own following to the BJP.