Break nexus between politicians, rowdies

The Bengaluru police are increasingly invoking the Karnataka Control of Organised Crime Act (KCOCA) against rowdies, with 95 individuals being booked last year alone — the highest since the law came into force in 2002. While the crackdown is welcome, it also raises concerns about the possible misuse of the stringent law, as the provisions invoked could be disproportionate to the crime committed.

City Police Commissioner B Dayananda, however, opines that the existing law, namely the Karnataka Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug Offenders, Gamblers, Goondas (Immoral Traffic Offenders, Slum Grabbers and Video or Audio Pirates) Act, 1985, popularly called the Goonda Act, is inadequate and ineffective.

The Act provides for imprisonment without bail only for one year, which enables the accused to revive their criminal activity once released. On the other hand, under KCOCA, the minimum prescribed punishment is five years, which can extend to life, thus restraining the rowdy for a longer period. KCOCA also provides for arresting all members of a notorious gang, thereby effectively breaking the chain of the syndicate.