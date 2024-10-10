Caste, quota debate must be based on census

<p>The controversy surrounding the caste census in Karnataka, officially known as the Socio-economic and Educational Survey, has taken centrestage with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announcing that the report would be placed before the state cabinet on October 18. This census, the first such since 1931, which covered 14.4 million households, collecting data on caste, income, education, occupation, and other parameters, aimed to understand the socio-economic conditions of various castes and communities. </p>.<p>The census survey was conducted between 2015 and 2017. The report submitted by Karnataka State Backward Class Commission headed by H Kantharaj was marred by delays and ultimately was neither accepted nor disclosed. The present report was submitted by Commission Chairman K Jayaprakash Hegde in February. Though the reports were never officially released, leaked data suggested that the population of Vokkaligas and Lingayats, considered to be the largest communities and which have thus wielded dominant power in state politics for long, is much lower than what had been surmised. </p>.<p>The data allegedly shows that the SC/ST and OBC populations are much higher than what had been recorded thus far. The dominant communities which have traditionally held significant political, economic, and social influence in Karnataka, fear that the release of the report could erode their clout and power. They are concerned that the report’s findings could lead to a reworking of reservations and quotas, potentially diminishing their access to resources and opportunities.</p>.'Papa, will fulfil your dreams for India': Rahul on Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary.<p>The potential shift in the balance of power has created a sense of unease among these communities. While the ruling Congress is deeply divided, with some leaders demanding the report’s release and others opposing it, the BJP and JD(S), which draw their support from Lingayat and Vokkaliga communities, respectively, are equally worried. </p>.<p>Critics express concerns that the census may reinforce caste identities and exacerbate social divisions. Conversely, proponents, particularly Dalit leaders, contend that this is a necessary step toward data-driven policymaking and social justice. They argue that accurate data is essential for crafting targeted welfare programmes to empower marginalised groups and address historical injustices. </p>.<p>The stakes are high as the implementation of the census report could have profound implications not just for Karnataka’s political landscape but for broader social dynamics in India. This development comes at a time when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been advocating a nationwide caste census, amplifying the pressure on the Congress government in Karnataka to take decisive action. </p>.<p>Rather than adopting delaying tactics, it is crucial for the government to be transparent and release the report’s findings to encourage informed public discourse. By doing so, it can promote a constructive conversation about the report’s positives and negatives, rather than letting rumours and leaked data shape the narrative.</p>