Climate-resilient agriculture is an urgent need

The government has plans to bring a total of 25 per cent kharif paddy area under climate resilient seeds. It has claimed that coverage of climate-resilient seeds in wheat cultivation has made progress but paddy is yet to pick up. It has also claimed that the increase in wheat production in 2023-24 is because of the use of climate resilient seeds. There are studies which indicate that climate change could reduce the country’s rice yields by 3-5 per cent by 2030 under a medium carbon emissions scenario, and by up to 31.3 per cent in case of high emissions in the rest of this decade.