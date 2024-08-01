Colossal, avoidable tragedy in Wayanad

The landslides and flash floods that swept through Wayanad in Kerala have devastated a part of the district, causing unprecedented death and destruction.

Over 250 people are reported dead and many more are missing. Entire villages, houses, schools, buildings, roads and bridges have been obliterated.

Many structures and natural formations have disappeared. But the tragedy at Wayanad is bigger than the sum total of the dead and missing people and the devastation.

It was a tsunami in the hills which, in a few hours, turned a tourist paradise into a graveyard. It is also a grim warning that the mistakes of the past are catching up with the present and threatening the future.