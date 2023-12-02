Death penalty must be abolished

The demand for abolition of the death penalty was in focus when most lawyers who attended a Supreme Court hearing on it and the amicus curiae appointed by the court expressed their support for its abolition. The court had initiated suo moto proceedings to examine the need for inclusion of safeguards to reduce instances of death penalty and to expand the list of “mitigating factors” which can help a convict to escape the punishment. The court is also expected to clearly define attenuating circumstances. While a five-judge bench will go into the matter, most lawyers were of the view that the provision should be abolished. This would be in conformity with the worldwide trend to abolish the death penalty. About three-quarters of the world has abolished it. The court has noted that there is the need for framing mitigating circumstances on the death penalty and a uniform framework is needed for this. The Law Commission has also favoured abolition, except in terror-related offences.