<p class="bodytext">Bengaluru, the Silicon City of India and one of the nation’s highest revenue contributors, prides itself on being a hub of technology, innovation, and progress. But behind this glittering façade lies a distressing truth: the city’s senior citizens, who once powered its growth, are being failed by an inadequate and indifferent public healthcare system. A recent survey by Akhila Karnataka Vayovruddara Okkuta (AIKYATA) exposes how the elderly are forced to run from pillar to post for even the most basic medical needs. The survey of 13 public health facilities exposes serious shortcomings in accessibility. Many Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Namma Clinics are hard to locate, sometimes situated on upper floors or equipped with steep, unusable ramps. For senior citizens, especially those from Below Poverty Line (BPL) households, and retired informal workers, these are not mere inconveniences but daily obstacles to survival.</p>.Survey reveals gaps in Bengaluru’s healthcare service for the elderly.<p class="bodytext">The findings on Namma Clinics are particularly troubling. While some provide free medicines for chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension, supplies often last only 15 days. Requests for a month’s stock are usually ignored, leading to erratic treatment that can worsen existing conditions. While some localities are overcrowded with clinics, others have none at all, exposing a serious planning gap. The government’s push for digitisation, though well-intentioned, has added to the hardships. The QR code-based registration and Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) systems often create long queues and delays. Many seniors lack smartphones, Internet access, and the digital literacy to navigate multi-step logins and OTPs. AIKYATA’s team found patients waiting for up to 90 minutes just to get a token—a needless indignity for those in their twilight years. Equally disturbing are allegations that BPL cardholders are being asked to pay bribes ranging from Rs 250 to Rs 1,500 to obtain age or disability certificates necessary for the paltry Rs 1,200 monthly pension. This is both unethical and inhuman.</p>.<p class="bodytext">During their prime, the elderly have made significant contributions to the city’s growth. They deserve dignity, not neglect. The government must urgently address the gaps identified in the AIKYATA report. This includes compulsory geriatric training for healthcare staff, home-based care, evening OPDs, accessible infrastructure, and coordinated action among various departments. A city’s progress is not measured merely by its skyline or digital sophistication, but also by how it treats its most vulnerable. A society that forgets its elders loses its moral compass. Bengaluru must not abandon those who helped build its foundations. It owes them not just care, compassion, and respect, but also a commitment to make their final years secure, comfortable and dignified.</p>