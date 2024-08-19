MUDA 'scam': Governor’s move signals game on in Karnataka

Using the Governor for that is a low-cost way of effecting a coup, an Operation Kamala without the moolah. When defections are used to topple a government, the victim, even in defeat, is on a moral high ground, but when corruption is the issue, the toppler can even claim a moral victory. The question would arise whether the Governor would consider with equal alacrity charges of corruption against BJP leaders. The fact that he would not do that might expose his partisanship, but it is unlikely to affect the course of action he has taken.