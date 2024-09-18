Hampi should get funds, not apathy

The ruins of Hampi have stood for centuries as a testimony to the grandeur of the Vijayanagar empire and are important enough to have been named a UNESCO World Heritage Site. But with the Archeological Survey of India (ASI), which is charged with its maintenance, apparently deprived of funds, the historic site finds itself in danger of further ruination, not caused by war and invasion this time but by apathy.

Located on the banks of the Tungabhadra, Hampi, which predates the Vijayanagar empire itself and finds a mention in the ancient Puranas and the Ramayana, boasts of over 1,600 surviving remains, including temples, forts, royal complexes, pillared halls, stables, water structures, gates and checkpoints.

Conquered by the Deccan Muslim Confederacy in 1565, the city was pillaged over a period of six months before being abandoned. While the 57 centrally managed monument sites urgently need Rs 25 crore to prevent further deterioration of the structures, the paucity of funds and irregular release of money to contractors have left conservation and restoration efforts, started a decade ago, incomplete. Over the last five years, the Centre has released an average of a meagre Rs 1.63 crore a year for core conservation work.