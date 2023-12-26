Heed, don’t dismiss, IMF’s debt warning

The International Monetary Fund’s recent consultation paper on India has painted a positive picture of the country’s economy in important respects but has raised some red flags also. It has noted that India was able to register robust growth when the global economy faced many challenges and most economies slowed down.

Geopolitical issues like the Russia-Ukraine war did not have a major impact on the Indian economy. It has made a more optimistic projection of growth in the medium term, raising it to 6.3 per cent from 6 per cent.

This is when global growth is projected to fall from an estimated 3.5 per cent to 3 per cent. The IMF also commended India’s inflation management, done by both the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government. It has acknowledged that the financial sector had enough resilience, as seen by the low levels of non-performing assets in the banking sector and increasing credit flow in the economy.