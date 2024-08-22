ISRO’s small rocket can be a game-changer

The successful launch of the EOS-08 Earth Observation Satellite on board the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D3) from Sriharikota marked another important event in the Indian Space Research Organisation’s operations. It was the third and final development launch of the SSLV and it is now ready for commercial use.
The SSLV is much smaller than other launch vehicles and has been designed for a need that is increasingly being felt in the space industry – of fit-for-purpose economical launch vehicles in the age of small satellites and on-demand launch services. The SSLV is designed to carry payloads of up to 500 kg.
Launch vehicles have been traditionally built to carry larger satellites and there is a long wait for those who want to make use of their services. Satellites built for specific uses have become smaller over the years. Smaller launch vehicles can meet that demand and that is why ISRO’s success is a milestone.
Universities, companies and research organisations and other bodies have wanted to use satellites and satellite data for many purposes. It is not possible for them to make use of the legacy facilities of large space organisations like ISRO.
The plan to transfer SSLV technology to smaller players who will be able to build these rockets and provide services to small customers can lead to a revolution in the use of space technology in weather forecasting, communications, navigation and applications that haven’t even been thought of today. Space technology is expanding and its applications are increasing at a fast pace. The US, China and Russia are leaders in the field now but India is a rising player. The country’s space policy now allows and encourages private players. Start-ups like Chennai’s Agnikul and Hyderabad-based Skyroot hold high promise for the future.
ISRO Chairman S Somanath has said that some 10 companies have shown interest in manufacturing the SSLV and that some of them are being shortlisted for transfer of technology. The selected companies will first develop two SSLVs with assistance from ISRO over a two-year period. They will then be in a position to build their own rockets to place small satellites in low-earth orbits.
As the companies develop over time, an ecosystem and network of space technology enterprises will develop. The credit for creating such a system will go to ISRO. There will be commercial gains also because the demand for launches will rise in the coming years. Yet, it is also true that ISRO itself needs to build its own capabilities on the other end of the spectrum – large rockets that can carry several tonnes of payload, a capability that the US and China have and which will become key as the space economy beyond low-earth orbits develops.