ISRO’s small rocket can be a game-changer

As the companies develop over time, an ecosystem and network of space technology enterprises will develop. The credit for creating such a system will go to ISRO. There will be commercial gains also because the demand for launches will rise in the coming years. Yet, it is also true that ISRO itself needs to build its own capabilities on the other end of the spectrum – large rockets that can carry several tonnes of payload, a capability that the US and China have and which will become key as the space economy beyond low-earth orbits develops.