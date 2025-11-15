<p class="bodytext">Karnataka’s newly announced IT Policy marks a significant milestone in the state’s economic strategy, combining ambition with a welcome commitment to dispersing growth beyond Bengaluru’s confines. At a time when the global technology landscape is evolving rapidly, the policy outlines a clear roadmap to consolidate Karnataka’s leadership in IT and emerging technologies, while also addressing long-standing regional imbalances. The policy sets ambitious growth targets. According to IT Minister Priyank Kharge, the state aims to almost triple software exports from the current Rs 4.09 lakh crore to Rs 11.5 lakh crore by 2030. It aims to generate over 90 lakh direct and indirect jobs and increase the IT sector’s contribution to the Gross State Value Added (GSVA) from 26% to 36%. Backed by a financial outlay of Rs 967.12 crore for incentives, concessions, and enabling programmes, the framework signals seriousness of purpose rather than mere intent.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Its strongest feature, however, is the push to take the IT ecosystem “Beyond Bengaluru”. Seven tier-2 and tier-3 cities – Mysuru, Mangaluru, Hubballi-Dharwad, Belagavi, Tumakuru, Kalaburagi, and Shivamogga – have been identified as regional technology hubs. To attract companies to these locations, the policy offers targeted incentives including recruitment assistance, talent-relocation reimbursements, and operational concessions. This decentralisation thrust is essential for balanced regional development and could relieve the urban pressures on Bengaluru. Equally significant is the policy’s focus on next-generation technologies by declaring the state an “AI-native destination”. It aims to anchor investments in Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Quantum Computing, Green IT, and advanced cybersecurity. The policy also emphasises workforce and talent development: the IT Talent Return Programme seeks to attract mid-career Indian professionals back to the state, while the Women in Global Tech Missions Fellowship proposes to train 1,000 women in leadership and advanced technologies. Incentives for faculty upskilling strengthen the talent pipeline by aligning academia with evolving industry needs.</p>.<p class="bodytext">However, even as the policy rightly reinforces Karnataka’s technology leadership, the state must not lose sight of the need for a balanced economic structure. Services, particularly IT/ITeS, dominate the GSVA, while manufacturing accounts for a relatively modest share. For growth to be inclusive, regionally equitable, and resilient, Karnataka must complement its IT prowess with a stronger manufacturing base. While the new IT Policy is a step in the right direction, the state’s overall progress will ultimately depend on how effectively it harmonises the drivers of its economy – technology-driven services, engineering-led manufacturing, and agriculture, to create widespread and sustainable prosperity.</p>