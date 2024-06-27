Leader of Opposition role a huge opportunity

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s assumption of the mantle of the Leader of the Opposition in the 18th Lok Sabha is both a challenge and an opportunity for him and the party. It is the first constitutional position that he holds in his two decades of political career, and the first time in 10 years that the Congress gets the position.

Leadership came naturally to him as a dynastic legacy and privilege, but he had to prove his credentials the hard way all these years to a greater extent than other political dynasts. His habit of shying away from responsibility did not help, especially when politics became harsher and demanding, and there was greater public scrutiny.

He must live down the image of the non-serious politician and has to prove himself as an effective politician and parliamentary leader. The position of the Leader of the Opposition gives him the opportunity. Gandhi’s speech in Parliament on Wednesday, where he stressed that the ‘voice of India’ must be heard in the House, is a promising start.