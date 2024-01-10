Let diplomats, not trolls, handle Maldives

More importantly though, the social media attack on Maldives' tourism industry, the mainstay of its economy, is reminiscent of the two Indian economic blockades of landlocked Nepal, in 1989 and more recently in 2015. Those two blockades did much long-term damage to India-Nepal ties. If there was one takeaway from those unfortunate episodes, it was that India does not gain by strong-arming its small neighbours. Going down the same road with Maldives is hardly in keeping with the spirit of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) that Modi has spearheaded, or indeed with India’s stature. It may also hit people-to-people ties. The Maldives tourism industry itself employs an army of Indians. It’s no surprise then that in Beijing, where he was received warmly, Muizzu called China an “invaluable ally” and an “integral collaborator”, nor that he pointedly asked China to send more tourists to his country. India's other neighbours must be watching and taking away their own lessons. It begs the question if social media trolls unleashed by so-called “IT cells” have hijacked India's diplomacy. Delhi must rein in the social media war and let the External Affairs Ministry do its job.