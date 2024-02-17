Monitor, save the snow leopard’s habitat

Snow leopards are an important indicator species whose existence is a mirror to the health of the Himalayan ecosystem. It is found only in 12 countries around the Himalayan, Central Asian and Siberian regions and the total population is estimated at between 3,020 and 5390 by the Global Snow Leopard and Ecosystem Protection Programme. They live in the steepest and elevated snow-clad regions, are rarely sighted, and are described as phantasmal beauties. They are top predators but are now facing several challenges to their survival. Shrinking range, fall in prey base, fragmentation of population and climate change are issues faced by the animals. Genetic diversity suffers when numbers decline and that, in turn, affects the health of the animals. Climate change, manifesting in rising temperatures, retreating glaciers, shifting tree lines, and the frequency of extreme weather phenomena, presents serious challenges to the snow leopards. They try to move further up the mountains and away from human contact and face more risks.