More power for Lt Governor means less democracy

This is the second time that the government has amended what it calls the business rules of J&K through an executive notification. These rules should be seen in the context of the plan to hold Assembly elections in the union territory and the installation of a popular government. The elections should be held before September 30, the deadline given by the Supreme Court. By giving more powers to the Lt-Governor on matters that usually come under the purview of state governments, the Centre will be downgrading the elected government. It will mean that the current system will continue in a different form, and decisions on important matters will lie with the Lt-Governor, who will be a proxy for the Union government. The people of J&K have been looking forward to the restoration of the democratic process. The high polling percentage during the Lok Sabha election is proof of that. Assembly elections will be particularly significant because they are being held after 10 years.