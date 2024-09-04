Punish govts that follow ‘bulldozer justice’

The Supreme Court has expressed strong disapproval of what has come to be known as “bulldozer justice”, and has proposed to frame guidelines on how to deal with unauthorised constructions.

The court’s move could have come earlier, before retributive demolitions became entrenched policy practised by many BJP-ruled governments. Courts have taken note of individual demolitions in the past, and the Punjab and Haryana High Court even described a demolition drive carried out in Haryana last year as “ethnic cleansing”.

Destruction of the homes of persons accused of offences is sought to be made normal punishment, and has been accepted as right and legitimate by many. It was started over five years ago in Uttar Pradesh by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and has been followed by other BJP-ruled states such as Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Assam.