Qatar case presents huge diplomatic test

The death sentence awarded by a court in Qatar to eight former Indian Navy personnel is deeply disturbing. The eight men were taken into custody in August 2022, and kept for months in solitary confinement. Neither Qatar nor the Indian Ministry of External Affairs had made the charges against them public. This has led to unseemly speculation that they were charged with spying for a third country, leading to anguish and confusion among the families of the eight men, seven of whom retired from the Navy at senior ranks. That the government expressed “shock” at the verdict indicates that it was blindsided by the judgement, or that the verdict was contrary to assurances that Qatar might have given. This is an unprecedented situation for the Modi government. In retrospect, the 2016 Kulbhushan Jadhav case presented easier choices because it was Pakistan that India had to deal with. Islamabad’s allegations that Jadhav was an Indian intelligence operative trying to foment terrorism in Pakistan could be dismissed by India as a baseless rant by a hostile country. Such an option is not available in the current case with Qatar, with whom India has assiduously cultivated friendly ties over the last few years.