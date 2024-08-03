Quota within quota: A landmark verdict

The Supreme Court judgement allowing states to undertake sub-categorisation of the Scheduled Castes (SCs) for grant of quotas marks an important advancement in reservation jurisprudence.

The seven-judge bench settled the matter on which there were contradictory rulings in the past. The court has ruled that sub-categorisation does not violate the Constitutional mandate of equality, but is a requirement to achieve substantive equality.

This is because the SC groups are not homogeneous—they are not ‘an indivisible’ monolith. Sections within the communities have had unequal access to reservation benefits, thus advancing at different speeds. Sub-categorisation and allocation of the reservation pie on the basis of the current state of backwardness will ultimately lead to the representation of sections thus far not helped by affirmative action.