Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
Rail link to airport running way too late

Rail link to airport running way too late

As Karnataka plans a second international airport, the experience at Devanahalli must serve as a cautionary tale.
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 25 January 2026, 19:45 IST
Last Updated : 25 January 2026, 19:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
BengaluruOpinionKIAeditorialDH edit

Follow us on :

Follow Us