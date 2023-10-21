Revival of ferry service to SL welcome

The revival of the sea route will help to strengthen not only trade and economic relations but also people-to-people contacts and cultural exchanges. These have historically existed and can be improved further to the benefit of the two countries and the people. There is great potential to improve tourism also. The ferry service will be suspended next week because of the north-east monsoon and will resume in January. The one-way fare of Rs 7,600 is considered to be on the high side. Water transport should be cheaper but the fare is not competitive even with air fares. It is also necessary to improve passenger facilities and infrastructure at the Nagapattinam port. If the ferry service stabilises and becomes sustainable, it can lead to the revival of other services which were stopped in the recent past. Both countries stand to gain by the improved connectivity.