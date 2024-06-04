Significant wins for incumbents

In Arunachal Pradesh, the BJP has won 10 seats unopposed. Chief Minister Pema Khandu was one of the 10 party candidates who won without a contest. Arunachal Pradesh has seen such unopposed elections in the past. In this round of Lok Sabha elections, Surat and Indore also saw Opposition candidates withdrawing from contest, or made to withdraw, to facilitate unanimous elections. This is the first time in Arunachal Pradesh that so many seats have witnessed unopposed elections. This is against the spirit of democracy and it is unfortunate that the ruling party is encouraging the trend. It is however a good sign that there is a diversity of parties in the state. The National People's Party (NPP) won five seats, while the People's Party of Arunachal got two seats, and the NCP three. The Congress could manage only one seat, and Independent candidates emerged victorious in three constituencies. In Arunachal Pradesh, as in the other North-Eastern states, the ruling party at the Centre has an advantage. Governments in these states align with that at the Centre and the people often elect the same party at the state level. Khandu was heading a Congress government when he and 43 MLAs quit the party and became the BJP in the state in 2016.