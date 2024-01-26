Solar rooftops: A welcome initiative

The government had launched the National Portal for Rooftop Solar in July 2022 to promote installation of solar power units by residential consumers, but it did not receive a good response. There are about a million households in the country with a rooftop solar set-up. In 2014, the government had planned to install 100 GW of solar power by 2022, but the target was not achieved. Till now, only about 11 GW of solar energy has been installed, of which 2.7 GW is in the residential sector. There are many reasons for the lukewarm response. The cost of installation of a solar unit is considered high by many people. At present, the National Rooftop Scheme provides financial assistance totalling 40% of the capital cost of a solar rooftop project. The government’s new programme will hopefully come as a financial and technical package which will be more attractive for households.