Stable leopard numbers is good news

The state of leopards in the country is stable and that is good news. The National Tiger Conservation Authority, in its fifth cycle of leopard census, has estimated that there are 13,874 individuals spread across the country. The estimation, in collaboration with the Wildlife Institute of India and state forest departments, was done in the same areas sampled in 2018 in the earlier cycle. It was done in forested habitats in 18 tiger states and covered four major tiger conservation landscapes.

The estimate should be more or less correct because scientific and modern methods were used for the count. There is a slight increase in population in Central India and the Eastern Ghats but there is a decline elsewhere. Overall, there is a 1.08% growth per year and that has brightened the hope for their conservation. Madhya Pradesh has the largest population, and Karnataka, with 1,879 leopards, has the third largest number.