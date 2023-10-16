Take hunger index ranking seriously

The government’s reaction to the World Hunger Index (WHI) report, released last week, was predictable. The report showed that India ranked 111 on a list of 125 countries, and has the highest child-wasting rate in the world at 18.7 per cent, reflecting undernutrition and malnutrition. As it did last year, when the country’s rank was 107, the government has said the data was inadequate and erroneous and compiled without due diligence. It also said the methodology was wrong, and the report was malafide. This has been the government’s standard response to all surveys and reports which do not show the country in a favourable light. Even if it is accepted that the survey has its limitations, it tells a grim story and its denial is not sincere and bonafide. The world accepts the index as a measure of the relative positions of countries in the matter of hunger, and no country has questioned it the way India has.