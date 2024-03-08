The Kalpakkam milestone

When Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed the commencement of loading of fuel into the core of the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam earlier this week, he witnessed the country reach a historic milestone on a journey initiated by Jawaharlal Nehru and which successive PMs continued, nurtured and expanded under trying circumstances and in the face of sanctions and technology denial by the West.

With the operationalisation of the PFBR, India has entered the second stage of its three-stage nuclear power programme, designed by the visionary Homi Bhabha in 1958. The first stage consisted in setting up Pressurised Heavy Water Reactors (PHWRs) that use uranium as fuel. The second stage consists in building ‘breeder’ reactors that use plutonium obtained from burning uranium in the PHWRs. While these reactors consume plutonium, they also ‘breed’ a little of it to fuel subsequent cycles. The third stage will involve reactors that use thorium, of which India has abundant reserves, as fuel. The PFBR itself will have a ‘blanket’ of thorium-232 that would be converted into uranium-233 for the third-stage reactors.