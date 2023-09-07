Unconscionable action against Editors Guild

The government has charged the team and the Editors Guild with promoting enmity between groups, uttering words with deliberate intent to hurt religious feelings and statements conducive to public mischief. It had invoked a section of the IT Act which was struck down by the Supreme Court, and even a section of the Prevention of Corruption Act. It even questioned the right of the team to visit the state. The government’s actions are a blatant violation of media freedom and the right to free speech. The Supreme Court has rightly stepped in to protect the Editors Guild and its members against any coercive action based on the two FIRs. The situation in Manipur has caused concern and drawn criticism globally, including from special rapporteurs of the UN Human Rights Council. The government has said that such criticism is unwarranted and presumptuous. Rejection of all criticism and vilification and intimidation of critics has become the norm now. The Biren Singh government’s response is most undemocratic, and it should drop the charges.