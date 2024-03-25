Wealth is rising, but so is inequity

The paper makes the shocking observation that inequality in India now is worse than during the British raj and is at it highest level in history. This raises uncomfortable questions about the country’s economic strategies. It has to be seen in a political context also. Democracy is based on the idea that everyone is equal and its practice was expected to gradually reduce social and economic equality. But the data shows that inequality has increased over the years. It declined in the immediate post-Independence period but has risen in recent years. The rise of ‘top-end inequality’ has been particularly pronounced between 2014-15 and 2022-23. The rich are getting richer, and the gap is widening faster than ever before. ‘Sabka saath, sabka vikas’ remains a slogan, with the vikas increasingly favouring the few. Even when there are claims that millions of people were lifted out of poverty, more and more wealth was moving to the top.