When a draconian State wields the law

The life story of former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba could make a textbook case of injustice, perpetrated by the State on a hapless individual, with relief coming so late that a good part of his life is wasted, never to be recovered.

Saibaba and five others who were accused of having Maoist links and booked under the most draconian laws of the land were acquitted by the Bombay High Court last week after they had spent 10 years in jail. Saibaba is almost an invalid, living on a wheelchair. He was arrested in 2014, and others were accused in 2013, and all of them have been incarcerated since then. One of them is dead.

The trial court had convicted all of them, sentencing five to life and the others to 10-year terms. They were discharged by the High Court on procedural grounds in 2022 but the Supreme Court stayed the discharge, seeking a fresh judgement on merits.