Withdraw order prohibiting protests

Protests now have zero impact as they are confined to Freedom Park and do not even come to the notice of the powers-that-be. Bengaluru being a large city, several issues are specific to certain areas or groups and as such mandating that all agitations be held at one central, hidden location makes no sense. The government should immediately withdraw the 2021 order and designate multiple locations in the city for citizens to make their voices heard. The right of the people to dissent cannot be curbed through such restrictive orders. Does the Siddaramaiah government hold the same view of the right to protest as the Bommai government?