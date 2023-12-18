Education: States miss the mark

Being a subject of the Concurrent List, the holistic vision and broad principles of educational development are established by the Union government. However, the states separately have a responsibility to prioritise incorporating a disability rights perspective to ensure effective administration and implementation of inclusive education. Judicial precedents have also held that the needs of children with disabilities that manifest in the right to meaningful, inclusive and effective education must be met by all educational institutions funded or recognised by the Union or state government (Rajneesh Kumar Pandey and ors vs Union of India). This reading of the extant legal framework indicates that the responsibility of setting up and operationalising inclusive education systems lies equally with the Union and state governments.