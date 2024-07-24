Election results and economic realities have shaped this budget

The MSME sector, particularly the micro and small segments, was another focus area since it overlaps with the concerns of lagging consumption and a lack of well-paying jobs. Recently released government data showed 6.5 crore unincorporated enterprises employing 11 crore workers in 2022-2023; these comprise the informal sector and will be key to future job creation. Other than being hobbled by onerous bureaucratic compliance and regulations, one key reason for these small enterprises not scaling up (and integrating into the supply chains of medium and large corporates) has been a lack of access to formal credit. Interest rates on loans from money lenders are exorbitant. The action plan in the Budget “formulates a package covering

financing, regulatory changes, and technology support to help them grow and compete globally.” A key component is a credit guarantee scheme for manufacturing MSMEs and a self-financing guarantee fund.

There are other incentives to increase bank loans to this segment, including higher MUDRA loan limits and better working capital management.