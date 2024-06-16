Everybody’s talking about elections, I don’t hear a word they’re saying

Imagine the shock I experienced, then, when this very topic itself became an issue in electoral politics. Not after demonetisation nor during the Indian elections just passed, but in the US presidential elections now underway. The two main-party candidates, former President Donald Trump and incumbent President Joe Biden, instigated by independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy, Jr., whose candidacy is pulling voters away from both of the main-party candidates, have recently begun to take up bitcoin and cryptocurrency as a major electoral issue. Before RFK, Jr., came on the scene, both of the major-party candidates ignored, even eschewed cryptocurrency. Fearing the independent candidate’s rise in poll numbers, especially amongst libertarian and undecided voters, Trump shrewdly appropriated one of RFK’s main platforms: Trump now calls himself the ‘Bitcoin President’.