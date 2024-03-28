Eximshun and the well of death

Recently, we saw Sheetal Devi winning three golds in archery and Adriana Macius in ‘Spain's Got Talent’, applying makeup and picking up books from high shelves. What was so special? Both used their legs, as they were born without arms. At Lulu Mall in Palakkad, we saw Pranav Balasubramaniam showing use of a mobile phone with his feet to the owner, Ali, earning a job immediately. Born without arms, Pranav is multi-faceted. Watching them reminded me of my early childhood over 75 years ago, when I saw 'Kai illaadha Kannamma' (Armless Kannamma) sewing, cooking, and ironing clothes with her feet! One had to pay two annas (one-eighth of a rupee) to see her skills.