Eximshun and the well of death

The most interesting was the Well of Death, where one or more motorcycle riders raced around the wall of a huge drum/well at high speeds, performing stunts such as riding on the walls, standing on the seat, or riding with a passenger. The audience watched from the sides. The rider had to balance speed, centrifugal force, and friction, along with a proper leaning angle. A rider would start from the bottom of the well and do vertical loops right to the top. When he is stationary for just a moment on top, another rider will start from the bottom, both going at great speeds and crossing each other without a mishap. Sometimes it would be a car and a motorcycle. That used to cost a whole rupee to see. Years later, it would be a question in a pre-university course exam to work out the 'minimum speed to perform the stunt safely'.