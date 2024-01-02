Failure to control immigration is not an option

Topping the list is immigration, an issue that will play a critical role in the US presidential election and in the evolving politics of most European nations. The influx of foreigners, especially from the Southern Hemisphere, is widely perceived as posing an unacceptable threat to the traditional makeup — the ethnic composition — of American and European societies.

Donald Trump represents the incomers as parasites, wastrels, freeloaders and even criminals. He recently declared that immigrants “are poisoning the blood of our country.” His followers agree. They believe that America’s cultural identity stands imperiled.