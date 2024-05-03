Festival of democracy Down Under

On voting day, we carried our Epic Card, got our fingers inked, and exercised our choice. The walk from home and back took barely 15 minutes. As senior citizens, my husband and I were encouraged to jump the queue by the youngsters standing ahead of us. Despite our firm resolve to await our turn, we yielded and voted ahead of others.
The day reminded me of another election day two years ago, in another country where my family members are voters. I happened to be in Australia when it was voting to choose its next federal government in 2022.
The countrywide campaign was very dignified. Carried out on TV, social media, and the snail post, there were no rallies, public addresses, or road shows. It was no surprise to a citizen to receive a personal letter addressed by name from the prime minister soliciting support. People read through campaign material and make up their minds well in time.
Schools supported by public money with large play areas were the polling stations in Sydney. Entire families went to the schools on Election Day; in our case, it was Turra Murra Public School. The children roamed around and played on their own familiar grounds.
Parents voluntarily set up sales outlets in the open ovals with roofs. On sale were home-made sandwiches, cakes, juices, and pastries. A neighbour was making fresh pizza. In one stall were freshly made hotdogs.
A lady had brought a crateful of beautifully bound books priced at just Au$ 1 each. One could buy handcrafted bracelets, ear rings, pendants, and even little toys. There were scarves, stoles, and shirts. I counted at least 20 different outlets. The proceeds of all that is sold are donated to the school.
The schools get only the land, buildings, and teachers’ salaries from the government. Any other expense that the school incurs is its own concern. The parents help the school in this and other similar ways to keep the cash flow flowing for the smooth running of the school. On voting day, the schools were permitted to rent out spaces for commercial shops for a day and make some reserve cash for themselves.
While we chatted, went around, and enjoyed the colour, vibrancy, and spirit of the volunteers, the actual voters went inside booths and marked their choice on a ballot paper with a pen that was provided. There was no inking of the finger and no checking of one’s identity. The small population in that country seems to act against impersonation, I imagine.
We chose some books, ate our snacks in the food stalls, and returned home after a few hours happily spent in a carnival-like, spirited place. Voting day in Australia was truly ‘the Festival of Democracy’ with everyone, with vote or without, truly participating.
In that election, I witnessed the long-standing Conservative government giving way to Labour rule. In our own election, we will await the results on June 4.