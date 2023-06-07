An intensifying partnership

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s meeting with the visiting US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin earlier this week saw the two sides discuss upgrading the India-US defence partnership. They set out a roadmap for cooperation for the next five years and to “identify opportunities for the co-development of new technologies and co-production of existing and new systems and facilitate increased collaboration between the defence start-up ecosystems of the two countries.” They are also exploring ways to build resilient supply chains. All this bodes well for India, which has been looking to move away from its deep dependence on Russian military equipment and to build a level of self-reliance, with advanced technology from the US and other western sources. Austin’s visit followed other high-level contacts and agreements between the two countries. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the US later this month, we must expect big-ticket defence deals to be announced. Among the deals in the pipeline is the production of the General Electric F-414 jet engines for the Tejas fighters in India. An ‘Air Information Sharing’ pact that will facilitate greater interoperability between the Air Forces of the two countries is also in the works.

Both sides can expect to gain from intensifying cooperation. For India, it will provide access to cutting-edge military hardware and technology. This is vital, especially in the context of the security environment that India finds itself in. If Washington is willing to share technology and build in India now, after having dangled the carrot for more than two decades, it is because a strong military and technological partnership has become more vital than ever for both countries. The US has moved from wanting to build up India as a counterweight to a rising China to wanting India to be a partner in containing a China that has become a global strategic competitor. More immediately, the US also wants to wean India away from its dependence on Russian military equipment so that India may feel emboldened to take a tougher stand on Russia.

Modi’s visit to the US, and the hugs and handshakes that will come with it, will not be the first time that New Delhi and Washington will turn to defence deals to strengthen cooperation. Previous attempts have ended up as false starts as the enthusiasm and rhetoric of stronger cooperation at the highest levels has not translated into sharing of technology on the ground. Thus, efforts to reduce India’s dependence on Russian military supplies have not made enough progress. This time around, there is talk of transferring technology and manufacturing in India. If all that comes to fruition, will it be enough to move the needle of India’s policy vis-à-vis Russia?