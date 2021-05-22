Deaths at sea: Probe, fix responsibility

Even as the dead are being counted and the destruction and damage wrought by Cyclone Tauktae are being assessed, the disaster that struck ONGC’s western offshore platform near Mumbai testifies to a serious lack of vigil and caution and the irresponsible conduct of the authorities that brought it about. About 50 people have been confirmed dead and over 25 others are still missing after a barge and a tug vessel sank in the cyclone fury.

The P-305 barge which sank had 261 personnel on board. The Navy and the Coast Guard did well to rescue many. But even so many deaths as happened are too many, especially because they were avoidable if warnings had been heeded, and precautions taken, to avert the disaster. Large assets have perished and there is an irreplaceable human cost.

There is a blame game on now and the responsibility is conveniently being shifted to the captain of the barge who is still missing and who, it is claimed, decided to stay put at sea. There are multiple entities involved, like Afcons Infrastructure Ltd., which was revamping the platform and had chartered the barge; Durmast Enterprises, which owned the barge; and agents and contractors and, ultimately, ONGC, where the buck should finally stop.

It is claimed that the captain decided it was safe to remain at sea in view of the earlier information about the trajectory and severity of the cyclone, but that the situation deteriorated later when it was too late to move away. But this explains only how it happened and does not trace the chain of responsibility that stretches to other authorities who should have ensured that so many lives were not put in danger.

When an unprecedented natural calamity occurred that threatened its assets, ONGC itself should have paid heed and taken steps to protect and save lives and assets rather than remain an onlooker. An ONGC official said, “We are not mariners, but oil and gas experts”, but that is a wrong and insensitive way of escaping responsibility. ONGC must take responsibility. It is also reported that ONGC did not inform the shipping ministry’s information centre in Mumbai in time for the launch of rescue operations. It also made the claim that the cyclone changed its path, but the IMD has denied the claim.

Even within ONGC, it is not known where the responsibility lies as the CEO is holding charge of the CMD for many weeks. It is shocking that there is no statement from the cabinet minister concerned -- Dharmendra Pradhan -- on the tragedy. There is a need for an independent investigation into the matter to fix responsibility for the criminal negligence and lapse that cost so many lives.