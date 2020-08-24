NRA will save time, resources 

The Union Cabinet’s decision to create a National Recruitment Agency (NRA) is a timely measure which deserves commendation. The proposal was made in the Union budget though the idea had been discussed before that. The NRA will streamline the hiring process for non-gazetted government jobs by holding a single test instead of the many separate examinations which are held now for jobs in different departments and undertakings. Undertakings like the Railways and other PSUs hold tests for candidates and they are the same candidates who appear for these different examinations. Conducting a single screening test for all of them is similar to the holding of a single central test for admissions to medical or engineering courses which is in vogue now. The NRA will also hold preparatory tests which will be of use to many job aspirants, especially those from less privileged backgrounds, who may need guidance and even training to take the test.

The biggest advantage of the new recruitment system is that it saves time and resources of candidates who otherwise have to take different examinations in different places. Advanced online testing infrastructure will be put in place in selected districts which are considered socially and educationally backward. The examinations will now be held in district centres and in regional languages, and the scores secured by the candidates will have validity for three years. The test will be conducted for three levels: graduate, higher secondary and matriculate candidates. A preliminary examination is proposed to shortlist candidates for Group B and C non-technical posts. These are all details which may even change in due course of time with the experience gained from the tests. The most important feature is that it is a simpler and more efficient screening process which will help both job aspirants and the government undertakings.

The implementation of the new system is especially beneficial now when large numbers of people have lost their jobs and livelihood because of the Covid-caused disruption and economic crisis. Unemployment rates were even otherwise high and it is estimated that about one-third of young people under 25 may be unemployed. The NRA will not solve the unemployment problem. It will make about 1.25 lakh recruitments in a year whereas there are about 2.5 crore people seeking jobs. State governments also must step up the process of recruitments for vacancies existing in their departments and undertakings. The real solution to the unemployment problem will come from creation of more jobs both in the government sector and the private sector. That can happen only when economic growth picks up. That will be the real challenge for the governments at the Centre and in the states.