PM must take questions in India too

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the US can rightly claim high success, it had its low point too -- perhaps its only weak point — in his interaction with the media at the White House. In a joint press conference with President Biden by his side, Modi answered two questions from reporters, just as Biden did. While Biden was asked about the criticism that the US ignored charges about human rights violations and targeting of and discrimination against the minorities in India, Modi was asked to comment on the charges. He was also asked what steps his government was taking to uphold the rights of minorities and free speech. Biden said that both countries are democracies and had democracy in their DNA. He said both have common characteristics of democracy, such as openness and tolerance, robust debate, and respect for diversity.

The Prime Minister denied the charges by first quoting Biden’s statement that both countries had democracy in their DNA and then by citing the Indian Constitution, which incorporated all the basic principles of democracy. He said since democracy is there in the country, there are human rights, too, and there is no discrimination on the basis of caste, creed, religion or gender. Much of this was a defence by definition and with general principles. The question actually was why the Constitution and the basic principles of democracy were not followed by his government. The Prime Minister did not answer the question what steps were being taken to uphold the rights of minorities, because he had already denied that there were any violation of rights at all and any discrimination. Perhaps the Prime Minister could not have said anything else. He and his government have always denied discrimination against the minorities and suppression of dissent. It is the rare leader of a democracy who would admit to wrong policies and practices and agree to examine and act on them. The Prime Minister should consider why that was the first question to be asked of him on the international stage. It should also be noted that the same question was asked by sections in the US, the media in that country and even by members of Congress, and brought to the attention of the President and the administration. The Prime Minister said that he was surprised by the question. If he was, it is because he has not given an opportunity to anyone to ask those questions to him in India itself.

According to reports, it was after much persuasion from the US administration that he even agreed to face the media. If he agrees to meet the Indian media and let them ask questions freely, as democracy demands, he would be less surprised by the questions being asked abroad.