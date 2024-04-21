‘First Job Guarantee’ must be universal and local

But which employer will provide an apprenticeship to anyone without assessing them? There are two parts to the answer. The first is that a lot of local shops and establishments would like to help young people in their neighbourhoods; they know them, and they empathise with the financial and social situation of the job-seekers and their families. Local opportunities are especially important to young women, who cannot travel far from their homes for work. The second is that a lot of small businesses would be happy to have extra hands and minds to help them, but they can’t afford to take on the cost of an apprentice.