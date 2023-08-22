From pieces to peace of mind

Peace of mind – we aspire for in our daily lives, while the shattering of the mind to pieces has become commonplace.
Isn’t everlasting happiness a constant strive for all sentient beings? We desire for something and work feverishly towards it in order to feel happy when we get it. This happiness may not last long. Examples abound in today’s world – a brand-new car in the garage gives immense happiness, leave alone a long drive in it along the countryside. Very quickly law of diminishing returns kicks-in and either the enjoyment factor of the ageing car diminishes or there is aspiration for a bigger and better premium car with newer features.
Learned say that it is our state of mind that creates the environment around us, and not the other way around. The answer lies within us to elevate our daily living to a state of higher peace and is indeed the crux of the teachings of Advaita Vedanta.
The first step is to drop the ‘i.’ We have the wrong notion that ‘I am this body and mind’ which causes us to limit our existence. We are the Atman – the very nature of everlasting happiness pervading in all sentient beings, the Sat-Chit-Ananda Swaroopa. We have to commit to realize that Chaitanya Swaroopa within ourselves by turning inwards, away from the external ephemeral world.
Next, the very next letter in the word ‘piece’ gets displaced, which is our ‘ego’ denoted by the letter ‘e.’ To understand that our ego is the sore thumb in all transactions and relationships, a journey inward through investigation and inquiry helps us to progress in order to realize the Ultimate Truth.
Awareness is the inner light; abiding in the same in a conscious state of living every moment of our life is the need of the hour. With a constant strive to find that happiness within us and not search in the outside world, gives a form and a shape towards everlasting happiness.
The dropping of ‘i’ and the displacement of ‘e’ in the word ‘piece,’ and the subsequent introduction of ‘a’ termed ‘awareness’ leads us to a tranquil state termed ‘peace.’ Even with eyes closed there is happiness within to experience.
Gautama Buddha quoted: “Peace comes from within. Do not seek it without.”