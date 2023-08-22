From pieces to peace of mind

Isn’t everlasting happiness a constant strive for all sentient beings? We desire for something and work feverishly towards it in order to feel happy when we get it. This happiness may not last long. Examples abound in today’s world – a brand-new car in the garage gives immense happiness, leave alone a long drive in it along the countryside. Very quickly law of diminishing returns kicks-in and either the enjoyment factor of the ageing car diminishes or there is aspiration for a bigger and better premium car with newer features.