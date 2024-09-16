From the form to the formless

On the other hand, if one learns to gather one’s energies into one centre or one form or one ideal, then at some point one may reach a stage when one may drop the form. So a form, especially an attractive form, is necessary for one to be able to fix one’s mind on one point, and then, when one comes to a certain state, one can discard it. It is like making an image out of clay. Clay has no shape as such. You put the clay into a mould and press it till the image sets and then break the mould for the image to emerge.