Go ahead, write your cover letter with ChatGPT

As for employers, recruiters may want to emphasize interviews and projects — work the candidate has already completed, whether at a previous job or in school — more than application materials. In fact, recruiters may need to spend more time talking with candidates as written applications start to sound more alike, says Pedro Amorim, an associate professor at the University of Porto and co-founder of LTPlabs.

And any who oppose AI use by applicants should make that clear in the job posting. If you’re planning to ask finalists for a writing sample, and want to make absolutely sure ChatGPT isn’t involved, you could ask them provide it in your office — with paper and pen. If that sounds silly (and I have to say it does), you’ll just have to accept that some candidates will get a little technological help.

But I don’t think it’s cheating to use AI to apply for a job. People have long used templates to write resumes and cover letters, a laborious process that doesn’t always produce great results. We have tools today that work better, and candidates who don’t use them — or don’t, at least, learn how to use them — may be left behind.

After all, many recruiters use technology to screen job applications. It seems only fair that the candidates, who might have to apply to dozens of jobs to get an offer, be able to use efficiency-enhancing technology, too.

But candidates should only use AI if they’re willing to be honest about it. According to the Resume Templates survey, 1 in 3 candidates said a hiring manager has asked about their use of ChatGPT. It would be a bad idea to lie; moreover, the tools to be able to tell whether someone has used generative AI are coming, says Nick van der Meulen, a research scientist at the MIT Sloan Center for Information Systems Research.

Attitudes about new technology can shift quickly. I am old enough to remember when you had to ask Microsoft Word to run spell check (now it’s automatic). It did not take long for my teachers to shift from “It’s cheating to use spell check” to “Always use spell check.” We’re not there yet with AI, but we’re getting closer: According to a recent Korn Ferry survey, 80 per cent of professionals say ChatGPT is a “legitimate, beneficial work tool.”

It's also a legitimate, beneficial tool for people searching for work.