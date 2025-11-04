Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Gold glitters in RBI’s vaults, but is it a reliable shield?

Gold glitters in RBI’s vaults, but is it a reliable shield?

Gold now makes up nearly 20% of India’s forex reserves, exposing the RBI to price swings and liquidity risks
Subhash Chandra Garg
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 06:47 IST
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 06:47 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
GoldReserve Bank of IndiaOpinion

Follow us on :

Follow Us