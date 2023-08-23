Govt does not allow farmers to profit

Secondly, in order to compensate the farmers’ loss caused by price controls, input subsidies continue, such as free water and electricity, cheap fertiliser, or no income tax on agricultural income. This causes enormous and avoidable fiscal stress. Thirdly, there is no exploration of market mechanisms such as forward markets, to substitute the heavy hand of the State. Forward markets are seen as speculation and are alleged to cause volatility of prices. This is an unproven hypothesis. Hence, the government continues to depend on heavy interference in the market via procurement, storage and trade of agricultural commodities. In doing so, it does not hesitate to use anti-competitive monopsony behaviour. Who will take the government to court for anti-competitive abuse of dominance?