GPS: A tech marvel with privacy concerns

The power to misuse GPS data for mass surveillance requires a legal framework to protect citizens’ rights. Governments can surreptitiously track the movements of their own citizens and foreign nationals, raising ethical and legal questions about personal privacy and national sovereignty. Moreover, GPS signals expose users to inaccurate location data and potential cyberattacks, necessitating legal measures to ensure data integrity. There have been reports of the US government using GPS data to track suspected terrorists in various countries, sometimes without the host nation’s consent, underscoring the balance between national security interests and respecting the privacy and sovereignty of others. Additionally, Iran claimed to have captured a US drone in 2011 by hacking into its GPS system and spoofing its coordinates, highlighting the vulnerabilities of GPS technology to cyberattacks and their ramifications for national security.