Great internet cookie crumble will leave risky morsels

Last month, Google siphoned off 1 per cent of Chrome users and disabled third-party cookies as a test ahead of plans to do the same for all users by the third quarter of this year, pending approval from regulators. Third-party cookies are those placed on your computer by companies not related to the website you’re visiting — often (though not exclusively) for the process of tracking your browsing to serve more relevant ads. That’s a win-win, advertisers say, but privacy advocates contend this is a gross intrusion that can be used to gather intimate details — such as visits to medical websites — and sell them to the highest bidder. (First-party cookies, like the ones used to remember that users have logged in, are not affected by Google’s changes.)