Hamas is now what Al-Qaeda became after 9/11

From Israel’s point of view, equating Hamas to IS also gives it a much wider scope and leeway to conduct counterterror operations in Gaza and wider Palestinian territories. Both Israeli and US leaderships have directly equated the actions of Hamas to IS during its heyday between 2013 and 2017, when videos of brutal violence by the group were rampantly available.

Ironically, it would be surprising if IS and its leadership supported Hamas. Intra-jihadist rivalries are real and all Islamist groups, even if galvanised by the same core issues such as Palestine or Kashmir, have different interests and stakes. For example, the beginnings of IS were seeded in the collapse of Al-Qaeda in Iraq as disagreements between regional leadership and Osama Bin Laden broke out. Scholar Charles Lister called this a ‘revolution from within’, as instead of playing second fiddle to Laden, jihadist ideologue Abu Musab al-Zarqawi wanted to chart his own course after finding Al-Qaeda not ambitious enough within West Asia, despite the 9/11 attacks.

The next area of concern will be the Israeli response. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel did not start this war, but it will finish it. Many political and military quarters have reiterated that Hamas will not exist after Israel conducts its response. The reality on not countering, but eliminating terror groups, is more complex.

Hamas’ leadership enjoys foreign patronage from the likes of Iran, Qatar, and Turkey. Its leaders like Ismail Haniyeh reside in Doha, not Gaza or Ramallah. Hamas would be aware of the intensity of Israel’s incoming response, which by the looks of it may include a ground invasion. This also means Hamas operatives are prepared for death in such an eventuality.

As a comparison to the aims of ‘eliminating’ a terror group, in 2019, then US President Donald Trump announced a victory over IS and said that the group stood “defeated” after a US operation killed IS’s caliph Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Since then, at least two more caliphs have been killed, among many other middle-hierarchy members while pro-IS attacks remain comparatively small, yet consistent.

Of course, we have another example in Afghanistan, where the Taliban is now in power after 20 years of war as part of the post-9/11 ‘war on terror’. As a contrarian argument, Al-Qaeda has been significantly debilitated since Laden’s killing in 2011 in Pakistan and his successor, Ayman al-Zawahiri being killed in Kabul in 2022. Between these two cases, there are enough learnings to incorporate.

Finally, Hamas remains a regional and targeted group around the Palestine issue. Despite comparisons of war crimes conducted by Hamas to IS and Al-Qaeda, similarities between these jihadist groups are often not linear. While most Islamist ecosystems will celebrate a strike against Israel, that does not automatically mean fundamental or institutional support for Hamas. However, the security and counterterror paradigm in the region will now be reshaped by an Israeli response, and others may well have to hedge their strategic bets around this.

(Kabir Taneja is Fellow and Head of West Asia Initiative, Strategic Studies Programme, Observer Research Foundation.)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.