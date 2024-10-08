Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Handling road rage

Handling road rage

In 2024 alone, police in Bengaluru district have registered 40 cases. Of these, three have escalated into murder cases, while three more have been classified as attempts to murder.

Follow Us :

C K Baba
Last Updated : 08 October 2024, 00:58 IST
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Road RageOpinionPanorama

Follow us on :

Follow Us